Walter Weckler
Andover Twp. - Walter Weckler, 82 of Andover Twp., NJ, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 of a massive heart attack.
Walter was born in Scheidt, Germany to Josef and Elizabeth Weckler in 1938. He lived in Voelklingen and Reinham, Germany before coming to the United States in 1965.
Walter is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Mary and his son Michael. He also leaves behind his sisters Gertrude of Voelklingen and Henriatta of Schwenningen, Germany, sister in laws Laura and Christina, also of Germany, Theresa Smerklo of Wanaque, Katherine and husband Tom Close of Clifton, and Ann and husband John Nicoloro of Bridgewater, brother in laws John Fraunberger of Vernon, Joseph and his wife Helen of Florida, and Fabian Anthony and his wife Lorraine of Wayne. Walter is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews both here and in Germany.
He was predeceased by his daughter Katherine Elizabeth in December 1989, his parents Josef and Elizabeth, his step mother Therese, brothers Joseph, Alois, and Dr. Gotz Weckler, niece Barbara Weckler and nephew Dr. Hans Weckler.
Walter was an RN at Greystone Park Hospital in Morris Plains, NJ for 27 years. He then worked at McGlew Transportation. Walter was a parishioner at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Sparta. Since retirement, Walter and Mary have enjoyed spending countless winters in Naples, Florida.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted under Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:30AM at Our Lady of the Lake Church 294 S Sparta Ave., Sparta. Friends and family may pay their respects to the family prior to the Mass.
Interment will be held at Sparta Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Walter's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101 or Birth Haven, 4 Academy St., Newton, NJ 07860