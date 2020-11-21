Warren D. Stella
Ridgefield Park - Warren D. Stella, 99, of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Born in West Hoboken, he was a lifelong resident of Ridgefield Park. He was a member of Plumbers Local 24 in West Caldwell and longtime employee of Fred Wendel Company. Warren is survived by his sons Joseph and his wife Diane and Warren and his wife Virginia, his 9 grandchildren Joseph, Christopher, Amy, Dennis, Warren, Andrew, Matthew, Robert, and William. He is also survived by 7 great grandchildren: Kelsie, Alyson, Jacob, Meagan, Kellen, McKenna, and Hazel. He was predeceased by his wife Dolores and two sons Robert and Dennis. The funeral service for Warren will be private with a public memorial service to be announced at a later date. Donations in Warren's memory can be made to the Christian Health Care Center, 301 Sicomac Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff, www.vpfh.com
.