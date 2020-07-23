1/
Warren J. Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren J. Thompson
Altus, OK - Warren J. Thompson, 83, Altus, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 in Altus. Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Kincannon Funeral Home Chapel with his family members sharing stories. Burial with military honors provided by the U. S. Army Honor Guard followed services at the Altus City Cemetery under the direction of Kincannon Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Services were recorded @ kincannonfuneralhome.com
Warren Joseph Thompson was born August 27, 1936 in Passaic, New Jersey to Joseph and Anna (Shaw) Thompson. He served his country in the Army National Guard from April of 1959 to April of 1962 when he was honorably discharged as a Private E2. He married Joan Grace Pearson June 16, 1969 in West Patterson, New Jersey. Warren worked as an Emergency Medical Technician for the Roche Pharmaceutical Company in New Jersey for several years before retiring in 1990, when they moved to Altus. Warren managed his rental properties and enjoyed working on and collecting antique cars. He would also buy two or three wrecked cars, build one good car, sell it and start the process over again. Warren and his friends would build dirt track race cars and race them at the Martha Speedway.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anna Thompson; his wife, Joan; son-in-law, Troy Ross; brother-in-law, Robert Spellman; and his great granddaughter, Amanda Bollman.
He is survived by his daughter, Debra Ross; his son, Neil Tully and wife, Dennise; his sister, Kay Spellman; nephew, Bobby Spellman; niece, Kay Thullner; nine grandchildren, Timothy Tully; Jeff Tully and wife, Amanda; Sharon White; Michael Sotelo and wife, Stephanie; Katie Beth Tully; Debbeelee Mauldin and husband, Duane; Joseph McAdams; Brent Eng; and David Goodman; thirteen great grandchildren, Jake Bollman; Lorlia McAdams; Brinley McAdams; Sawyer and David Goodman; Donovan, Bella, Erica and Sophia Tully; Serena and Summer White; Vincent McDonald; and Aurora Sotelo; special friend, Linda Tidwell and many friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kincannon Funeral Home
3020 N Main St
Altus, OK 73521
(580) 482-1800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved