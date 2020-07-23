Warren J. Thompson
Altus, OK - Warren J. Thompson, 83, Altus, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 in Altus. Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Kincannon Funeral Home Chapel with his family members sharing stories. Burial with military honors provided by the U. S. Army Honor Guard followed services at the Altus City Cemetery under the direction of Kincannon Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Services were recorded @ kincannonfuneralhome.com
Warren Joseph Thompson was born August 27, 1936 in Passaic, New Jersey to Joseph and Anna (Shaw) Thompson. He served his country in the Army National Guard from April of 1959 to April of 1962 when he was honorably discharged as a Private E2. He married Joan Grace Pearson June 16, 1969 in West Patterson, New Jersey. Warren worked as an Emergency Medical Technician for the Roche Pharmaceutical Company in New Jersey for several years before retiring in 1990, when they moved to Altus. Warren managed his rental properties and enjoyed working on and collecting antique cars. He would also buy two or three wrecked cars, build one good car, sell it and start the process over again. Warren and his friends would build dirt track race cars and race them at the Martha Speedway.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anna Thompson; his wife, Joan; son-in-law, Troy Ross; brother-in-law, Robert Spellman; and his great granddaughter, Amanda Bollman.
He is survived by his daughter, Debra Ross; his son, Neil Tully and wife, Dennise; his sister, Kay Spellman; nephew, Bobby Spellman; niece, Kay Thullner; nine grandchildren, Timothy Tully; Jeff Tully and wife, Amanda; Sharon White; Michael Sotelo and wife, Stephanie; Katie Beth Tully; Debbeelee Mauldin and husband, Duane; Joseph McAdams; Brent Eng; and David Goodman; thirteen great grandchildren, Jake Bollman; Lorlia McAdams; Brinley McAdams; Sawyer and David Goodman; Donovan, Bella, Erica and Sophia Tully; Serena and Summer White; Vincent McDonald; and Aurora Sotelo; special friend, Linda Tidwell and many friends.