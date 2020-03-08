|
|
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Warren V. LeMay, 71, of East Stroudsburg, Pa., passed away Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus in Bartonsville, Pa. He was the husband of the late Darla J. (Russell) LeMay with whom he shared 47 years of marriage at the time of her death on April 13, 2017.
Born July 3, 1948, in Parkersburg, W. Va., he was a son of the late Warren Albert and Margaret (Hardy) LeMay and lived in Monroe County, Pa.,since 2005 moving from Lafayette, N.J. He served in the United States Coast Guard and was retired from the United States Army Corps of Engineers.
Surviving are two daughters, Jeanelle M. LeMay, of Matthews, N.C., and Dara A. (LeMay) Norman and her husband, Daniel, of McKinney, Texas; a brother, Frank LeMay and his wife, Lisa and niece, Katie, of Sugar Creek, Mo.; a sister, Jennifer (LeMay) Worley and her husband, Gary, of Newton, N.J. ; an aunt, Ruth (LeMay) Lokey, of Lebanon, Ohio; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Dwight LeMay.
There will be a celebration of life from 1 to 4 p.m. today, at the Harmony Masonic Lodge #8, 519 U.S. 206, Andover. Cremation was private and burial service will take place at Miami Cemetery in Corwin, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Friends of the East Broad Top, 550 North Main Street, Robertsdale, Pa. 16674 www.febt.org. www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 8, 2020