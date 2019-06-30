The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Wayne B. Cicio


1946 - 2019
Wayne B. Cicio Obituary
WANTAGE -- Wayne B. Cicio, age 72, peacefully passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at his residence while surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Roscoe, N.Y., to the late Benjamin and Ruth (Gransbury) Cicio, Wayne has lived most of his life in Sussex County. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5360 in Newton. Wayne had a love of racing; especially dirt track racing with his sons and extended racing family. He enjoyed traveling all over the Northeast to various race tracks.

Wayne was predeceased by his brother, Floyd. He is survived by his wife and caretaker, Deborah; his two sons, Kyle Cicio, of West Amwell, and Brad Cicio and his wife, Betty, of Wantage; his brothers, Dennis Cicio and his wife, Tootie, of Hancock, N.Y., and Paul Cicio and his wife, Brenda, of East Branch, N.Y.; and his grandchildren, Jordan Cicio, Tristin Cicio, Shawn Snyder and Ricky Mortimore.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 30, 2019
