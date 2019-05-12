HARDYSTON -- Wayne Mark Waleck, 61, of Hardyston, passed away after a long, courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, May 5, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. Wayne was born Feb. 8, 1958, in Montclair, to Wayne and Barbara Waleck (Dekker). Wayne moved to Ogdensburg as a child and graduated from Pope John XXIII Regional High School in 1976. Wayne was also an avid golfer and belonged to the Crystal Springs Men's Golf League for more than 15 years. He also loved fishing and any warm, sandy beach. He is survived by his partner, Donna Savage; two sons, Evan Waleck and Justin Waleck and his wife, Ashley; four grandchildren, Caleb, Layla, Hannah and Arianna; his mother, Barbara; and his siblings, Kevin and his wife, Sue, Chris and his wife, Dawn, and Jamie. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Kerri Waleck, Courtney and Michael Wilson, Ian and Paulina Waleck; and a great-niece, Lola. He was predeceased by his father, Wayne, and niece, Michelle Waleck. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 12, 2019