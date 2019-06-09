NAPLES, Fla. -- Wendy C. Curtis, mother, grandmother, wife, sister and friend, passed at the age of 70 young years on Sunday, June 2, 2019, after battling pancreatic cancer. The oldest of five siblings, Wendy was raised in New Providence, N.J., by her parents, Walter and Winifred Curtis. After graduating from the University of Connecticut in 1971, she showcased her ambition as a young executive at Bamberger's, only then to pursue her college degree in early childhood development at Hilltop Country Day School in Sparta, N.J., beginning in day care, then becoming a teacher, and eventually the head of school. She married in 1974 to her now husband of 44 years, Carl I. Wilson, and moved to Sussex County in 1979, where she would raise two boys, Darian and Michael, and eventually welcome two doting grandchildren, Chenin and Hadyn, as well as loving daughter-in-law, Paula, before retiring to Naples, Fla. Wendy loved the New York Yankees, gourmet food (and cooking), and most of all, her friends and family. She prided herself in always putting her best foot forward in anything she set out to accomplish, and she instilled the same character in her children and grandchildren. Her guiding hand influenced and shaped the lives around her in the most profound of ways. A devoted, loving, educated, caring and encouraging matriarch, her greatest success in her own eyes was her family. Nothing gave Wendy greater pleasure than watching her children and grandchildren garner success and happiness. In her absence, her protective halo will continue to glow. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Christ Church Summit in Summit, N.J., where she spent many days as a young girl. A celebration of life will follow at the Reeves-Reed Arboretum in Summit. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, www.conservancy.org. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 9, 2019