Wilbur 'Wil' A. RathSandyston - Wilbur 'Wil' A. Rath, 95 years old, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday morning May 26, 2020, with his son by his side.Born to Andrew A. & Elsie L. Rath in Linden, NJ., in Oct. 1924, he attended the Rahway public school system. He somehow started kindergarten a year early, then skipped 3rd grade. After High School he attended the Newark College of Engineering (which is now known as NJIT) from 1941-1944 receiving in 3 years a 4-year Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering.Following Collage, he joined the U.S. Navy near the end of WWII, as a radio man. serving from Oct. 1944 until July 1946. A few months after being discharged from the Navy he went to work for ITT in 1946 until he retired 41 years later in 1987, working for a short time in Paramus, NJ, then at ITT's facility in Nutley, NJ. At ITT, he continued to serve his country, working on numerous Government Defense Department and Pentagon projects for the military. This included aviation electronics and defense communication projects. He held many positions at ITT, including supervisor and manager in logistics and quality assurance in the engineering department, as well as Director of QA.It was at ITT that he met the love of his life, Marie J. Corello. After a sort romance they were married in June 1952, a marriage that would last 67 years until the passing of Marie in Dec. 2019 at the age of 89. They moved to Sparta in 1961, where their two children attended school. In 1989 Wil, with the help of his son, Jeff, and family friends, built their family home in Sandyston. Together, Wil and Marie did many Charitable works around Sussex County, including the Bread and Furniture Ministries. He was by her side helping her move mattresses and sofas, and often doing the bread runs with her until about 6 years ago.He had been active with the First Presbyterian Church of Sparta for close to 55 years, starting in 1961 until about 3 yrs. ago. Wilbur also belonged to the Senior Citizens of Montague Township. He and his wife looked forward to the senior trips and always had a good time and enjoyed themselves.Wilbur is predeceased by his wife Marie, his sister Winifred and her husband Albert Schultz of Lavallette, NJ, four of Marie's sisters and their husbands, and two of her brothers and their wives, and a few nieces and nephews.He is survived by his son Jeffrey A. Rath of Sandyston, NJ, his daughter Cathy A. Lloyd and her husband Edward T. Lloyd of Mercerville, NJ, his brother-in-law Joey Corello, his wife Paula, and their son Raymond of Sanford, NC, and numerous other nieces and nephews as well as their spouses and children.Wilbur was a loving and devoted husband and father. And a friend of many. He was a really GOOD GUY and will be deeply missed.