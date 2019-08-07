|
|
BRADENTON, Fla. - Wilbur J. Castner, 90, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away Aug. 4, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janet, as well as by his four children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was the proud owner of Castner & Castner Furniture.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Shannon Funeral Homes Westview Chapel. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Shannon Funeral Homes Westview Chapel with interment to follow at Mansion Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Wilbur's name to the .
Services under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes Westview Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 7, 2019