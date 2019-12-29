The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Willard Goodwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willard A. "Bill" Goodwin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willard A. "Bill" Goodwin Obituary
FRANKLIN - Willard "Bill" A. Goodwin, age 81, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice.
Born in Paterson to the late Willard and Anna Eleanor (Johnson) Goodwin, Bill had lived in Elmwood Park before moving to Franklin in 1979. He had served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era.
Bill had been an auto mechanic for most of his life and retired from Ames Rubber Corp. as a quality control technician before his retirement. He enjoyed life, worked hard and always provided for his family.
Bill was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis (McKinnon) in 1996 and his brother, Ronald Goodwin. He is survived by his daughters, Ellen Goodwin-Olivo, of Franklin, Peggy Sue Shillcock and her husband, Jim, of Vernon, and Barbara Checkur and her husband, Dimitri "Tom," of Sparta; his sister, Mary Ellen Goodwin, of Jackson; four grandchildren, Martin, Julia, Connor, and Kalli; and his close family, Deborah and Louis Massetti, of Stockholm, and Lawrence McFarland, of Pennsylvania.
Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to IES Brain Research, 270 S. Sparta Avenue, Suite 104 #210, Sparta, NJ 07871. www.iesbrainresearch.org. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pinkel Funeral Home
Download Now