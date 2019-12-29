|
FRANKLIN - Willard "Bill" A. Goodwin, age 81, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice.
Born in Paterson to the late Willard and Anna Eleanor (Johnson) Goodwin, Bill had lived in Elmwood Park before moving to Franklin in 1979. He had served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era.
Bill had been an auto mechanic for most of his life and retired from Ames Rubber Corp. as a quality control technician before his retirement. He enjoyed life, worked hard and always provided for his family.
Bill was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis (McKinnon) in 1996 and his brother, Ronald Goodwin. He is survived by his daughters, Ellen Goodwin-Olivo, of Franklin, Peggy Sue Shillcock and her husband, Jim, of Vernon, and Barbara Checkur and her husband, Dimitri "Tom," of Sparta; his sister, Mary Ellen Goodwin, of Jackson; four grandchildren, Martin, Julia, Connor, and Kalli; and his close family, Deborah and Louis Massetti, of Stockholm, and Lawrence McFarland, of Pennsylvania.
Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to IES Brain Research, 270 S. Sparta Avenue, Suite 104 #210, Sparta, NJ 07871. www.iesbrainresearch.org. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 29, 2019