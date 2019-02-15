Services Smith-McCracken Funeral Home 63 High Street Newton , NJ 07860 (973) 383-4600 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Smith-McCracken Funeral Home 63 High Street Newton , NJ 07860 View Map Resources More Obituaries for William Dolan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William A. Dolan II

Obituary Condolences Flowers DENVER, Colo. -- William A. Dolan II, 87, of Denver, Colo., passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista, Calif. Born in Franklin, Bill spent his entire life living in Sussex County before moving to Denver in 2012. He was a 1949 graduate of Newton High School and a 1953 graduate of Dartmouth College. He went on to continue his education at the University of Virginia Law School, where he graduated in 1956, and subsequently passed the New Jersey Bar in 1956. Bill was of counsel to the law firm Lucas & Gaus from 1994 until his retirement in 2012. He had previously been a partner at Dolan & Dolan from 1956 to 1994, where he had been a managing partner for 10 years. The Dolan & Dolan law firm had been founded in 1922 by Bill's father, Lewis P. Dolan Sr., and his uncle, New Jersey State Sen. William A. Dolan (for whom Bill had been named). A charter member, past president and Paul Harris Fellow of Branchville Rotary from 1957 to 2012, Bill was a former director and former chairman at High Point Financial Corporation and its subsidiary, the National Bank of Sussex County (now Lakeland Bank), a former director for Selective Insurance Co. of America, a member of the Sussex County Symphony, and a member of United Way of Sussex County. He was an accomplished pianist who could play by ear and would take requests at parties that would enhance the enjoyment of all those in attendance. For his many athletic accomplishments, Bill was inducted into the Sussex County Sports Hall of Fame. He remains part of a small statewide group of athletes who earned the distinction of being a three-time New Jersey state wrestling champion. He was a long-time member of the Branchville Businessmen's Club. Bill was the moving force when the Newton Jaycees were formed. He also led the creation of the Highlands Workshop that for many years operated through the New Jersey Easter Seals Society. Through Bill's efforts, Easter Seals continues to have a major presence in Sussex County serving the needs of the handicapped. An avid golfer, Bill was a member, past director, past president and past greens chairman of Newton Country Club. He was a member for more than 70 years, during which he won 11 club championships -- a record that stands to this day. When Bill was a teenager, his family helped revive the club after the Great Depression, and he then was part of the group that physically constructed the expansion of the golf course from nine to 18 holes. It was said that he knew every twist, turn and nuance of the greens because he had helped to build most of them. From 1974 to 2014, he was a member of the Pine Valley Golf Club in Clementon. By all accounts, Pine Valley is annually ranked the best golf course in the world. Bill cherished his countless golf trips to Pine Valley and Ireland with those many dear friends he made along the way. As an attorney, Bill was a longtime member of both the Sussex County Bar Association and the New Jersey State Bar Association. He was a past president of the Sussex County Bar. On a state level, Bill served on the State Bar Board of Trustees as the representative from Sussex County and then spent many years as a member of the State Bar Judicial and Prosecutorial Appointments Committee -- the group that advises the governor on the qualifications of potential nominees for appointment as a Supreme Court justice, Superior Court judge or county prosecutor in every part of the state. The son of the late Lewis P. Dolan Sr. and Ruth (Harden) Dolan, Bill was also predeceased by his daughter, JoEllen Livick, on Dec. 26, 2014, and his brother, Lewis P. Dolan Jr., on Dec. 7, 1987. He is survived by his wife, Barbara L. (Bruno) Lucas Dolan. After Bill and Barbara married, his already large Irish family combined with Barbara's to form a group that literally spanned the globe. Bill's surviving children are Carol E. Dolan, of Fredericksburg, Va., Judith Jobrack and her husband, Robert, of Fredericksburg, Va., Mary Keven Dolan-Strain and her husband, Martin Strain, of Petaluma, Calif., William "Chip" Dolan III, of Austin, Texas, and Robert Madden Dolan, of Brooklyn, N.Y. Bill is also survived by Barbara's children, Janet C. Lucas, Esq., and her husband, Superior Court Judge Michael C. Gaus, of Newton, Joanne Kitain, M.D., and her husband, Eric Kitain, M.D., of Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., Judy Lucas, and her husband, Jeffrey Franklin, Ph.D., of Denver, Colo., N. Treves Lucas, and his wife, Kimberly, of Gowanstown, Ontario, Canada, and Chloe Ross, and her husband, Graeme, of New South Wales, Australia. Bill and Barbara's blended family has 26 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The children and grandchildren have cherished memories of traveling with Bill and Barbara to many exciting locations throughout the world. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment is also private and will be held in Newton Cemetery. A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held in the spring and will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to United Way of Sussex County, 2 Spring St. #1, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries