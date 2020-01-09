Home

Wood Funeral Home
16 Main St
Branchville, NJ 07826
(973) 948-3030
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
William A. Little Sr. Obituary
WANTAGE - William A. Little Sr., 84, of Wantage Township, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at home.
Born in Wantage, William was raised in Frankford and has lived in Wantage for over 50 years. He was a machine operator for the Frankford Township Road Department, retiring with over 30 years of service. He was a member and exempt fireman with the Beemerville Fire Department. An avid hunter of deer and other animals, William also enjoyed gardening.
The son of the late James and Dorothy (Hill) Little, William was also predeceased by his wife, Nancy L. Little, in 2008; his sister, Marie Bellis; and his brothers, LeRoy and Walter Little. He is survived by his son, William A. Little Jr., and wife, Debbie; his grandson, Cody Little; and his great-grandson, Bryan Little.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville, with a 3 p.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Beemerville Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online Condolences may be made at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
