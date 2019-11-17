|
WILLOW STREET, Pa. - William B. Hoff, 73, of Willow Street, Pa., formerly of Andover Township, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Karl and Dorothea Hoff, Bill grew up in Bogota. He graduated Ithaca College with a music degree and earned a master's in performance from Manhattan School of Music. Bill was a flutist and music was his lifelong passion.
He served in the United States Army Field Band and was posted at the Military Academy at West Point. Bill played flute and piccolo in the Garden State Concert Band, South Orange Symphony Orchestra, and the New Sussex Symphony, where he served as music librarian. He also played in the Chautauqua Community Band in Chautauqua, N.Y., and performed widely as a freelance musician. He was employed by the medical electronics firm Biomet in Parsippany.
Bill and his wife, Gail, lived at Lake Lenape for over 25 years. After retiring to Willow Street, Bill played in several flute choirs.
Preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Karl, Bill is survived by his wife, Gail; his brother, Richard, and wife, Florence, of Waynesboro, Pa.; his sister-in-law, Janet, of Mechanicsville, Va.; nieces, nephews and their children.
A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service, also at the funeral home. Interment will be held in the Branchville Cemetery following the service.
A Celebration of Life Service will also be held in Willow Street, Pa., on Jan. 4 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Ithaca College School of Music, 953 Danby Road, Ithaca, NY 14850, the New Sussex Symphony, PO Box 859, Newton, NJ 07860 or the , 1 Union Street #301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 17, 2019