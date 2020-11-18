1/1
William Charles Johns Jr.
On November 11, 2020, William Charles Johns, Jr. of Harwich passed away. Bill was born in Franklin New Jersey on May 22, 1932 and was the son of William Charles Johns and Florence May Bosanko. After attending Franklin High School, Bill worked for New Jersey Zinc Company in Franklin and then went on to work until his retirement for the U.S. Government as a draftsman for Picatinny Arsenal in Dover New Jersey. Bill was a member of a three-piece band and was known for his skill on the saxophone, clarinet and the organ. He played for many years at the Walpack Inn in Sussex, NJ. He is survived by his wife, Gail (Stanaback), literally the girl next door. They were married in Franklin and would have celebrated their 64 anniversary this December. After retirement, Bill and Gail moved to Harwich MA. Gail and Bill loved cruises and over the years, did 34 trips, including Russia. In addition to Gail and many dear friends, Bill is survived by his niece and nephew on Gail's side, Glenda Terwilliger and Bruce Pipher. Services will be private.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
