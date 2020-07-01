William Christian Hall
Vernon - William Christian Hall, 91, passed on Monday June 29, 2020 at Newton Medical Center, Newton, NJ. William was born on August 20, 1928 in The Bronx, NY was the son of the late Carolyn Hall, was a resident of East Harlem, NY and the 40 plus years in Vernon, NJ.
William serviced in the United States Army during the Korean War. William was a TV repairman and was in custodial maintenance services for several schools and corporations throughout the area. He was a collector of die cast miniature cars and enjoyed gardening.
William is survived by his loving wife of 71 years to Margaret A. (Wichman), his loving daughter, Christine Wetterauw and her husband William R. of Franklin, and his cherished granddaughter, Kaitlyn Wetterauw of Franklin, and his nieces and nephew and his best friend German Shephard Heidi.
Relatives and friends will be received on Friday July 3rd from 9AM to time of services at 11AM at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home One Main Street, Franklin, NJ. Interment committal services at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sparta, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. ***Due to government restrictions, attendees will be limited to 50 and face coverings are required for entry into the funeral home.***
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.