MONTCLAIR - William D. Clunie passed away in Montclair, Jan. 14, 2020, after a long illness.
He was born in Newark, son of Eugene J. Clunie and Ethel Clunie on Feb. 11, 1943. William grew up in Sparta and graduated from Sparta High School and Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967 and was a Disabled American Veteran. William was employed by Picatinny Arsenal for many years, in Dover.
Bill leaves behind two sisters, Carol Erickson, of Bloomfield, and Janice Zemietra, of Bloomingdale; as well as several nieces and nephews, and his dear friends, Donald and Sue Peter, of Newton, and their sons, Donald Jr., and Derrick.
Bill was known for his warm and caring heart, helping anyone he could.
A memorial visitation will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m., with military and religious services beginning at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19, at Halpin-Bitecola Brookdale Funeral Home, 1284 Broad St., Bloomfield.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations made in Bill's name, be sent to the Crohn's/Colitis Foundation of America at 733 3rd Avenue #510, New York, NY 10017.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 17, 2020