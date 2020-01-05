|
NEWTON - William (Billy) Dibsie, 58, of Newton, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, after a long illness.
Billy was a butcher for many years at Hayek's Market and Weis Markets in Newton. He had an incredible memory, a heart of gold and a heartfelt smile for everyone. He loved to tell jokes and make others happy.
Predeceased by his loving father, William Dibsie, Billy is survived by his cherished mother, Josephine (Hayek) Dibsie; his beloved sister, Claire Winger and husband, Louis, and beloved brother, David Dibsie; his nieces, Kathryn Vartanian and Samantha Dibsie; his nephew, Benjamin Dibsie; as well as loving family friends, Lauren Cox, JoAnn Wallace and Elaine Oross.
Billy's family truly appreciates the kindness and compassion that he received from Dr. Daya Nadarajah and his entire Newton staff, Dr. Missak Haigentz and his entire Morristown staff, the wonderful nurses at Morristown Medical Center's infusion center, the compassionate Weis Pharmacists in Newton, Patty and Chrystal, and the awesome Newton Volunteer First Aid and Rescue Squad.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, followed by a 4 p.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, kindly send a donation in Billy's name to the Newton Volunteer First Aid and Rescue Squad, PO Box 5, Newton, NJ 07860, for their tireless efforts and truly compassionate care. Online condolences may be offered at: www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 5, 2020