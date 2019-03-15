FRANKLIN -- William Dunning Scott, 84, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Newton Medical Center. Mr. Scott, son of the late Dr. Frederick J. and Margaret R. (Dunning) Scott was born in Franklin Jan. 9, 1935. He was a lifelong resident of Franklin. Mr. Scott was the owner of Weiss Department Store in Franklin, retiring in 2008. He graduated from Franklin High School, The Peddie School in Hightstown and the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla. Mr. Scott was a member, Trustee and served on the Board of Session of the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin. He served on the Boards of Education of the Franklin and Wallkill Valley school systems. Mr. Scott served as trustee and on the Board of Directors for the Wallkill Country Club in Franklin, where he was club champion of the Men's Division in 1973. Mr. Scott was a member of the former Samaritan Masonic Lodge No. 98 F&AM, a 32 degree member of the Scottish Rite and a member of the Salaam Temple New Jersey Shriners. He also was a member of the Franklin Concert and Marching Band for over 60 years. Mr. Scott was predeceased by his 4-year-old daughter, Patricia Ann Scott, and a brother, John G. Scott. He is survived by his wife, Marie (Postas) Scott; sons, William D. Scott and his wife, Melinda, of St. Petersburg, Fla., John P. Scott and his wife, Esther, of Franklin, Dr. Christopher P. Scott and his wife, Kim, of Danville, Ill., and Robert P. Scott and Caroline Dilaura, of Branchville; grandchildren, Andrew, Dr. Stephanie, Katherine and Thomas Scott; brothers and sister, Dr. Richard Scott and Dr. David Scott, both of Franklin, and Margaret "Peggy" Mueller and her husband, John, of Toronto, Canada; as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the First Presbyterian Church, 11-13 Main St., Franklin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 11-13 Main St., Franklin, NJ 07416. For online condolences and directions, please see www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 15, 2019