BRANCHVILLE -- William E. Garris, 61, of Branchville, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at his home. Born in Newton to the late Charles and Mary (Meyers) Garris, William was a lifelong Sussex County resident. Serving farmers of Warren, Sussex, and Orange counties for more than 43 years, William worked as an artificial insemination technician for Premier Select Sires. Active in his community, William was a deacon and financial secretary at the Sussex Christian Reformed Church, a treasurer with the Sussex County Agricultural Society, and a secretary and treasurer for the Sussex County Milk Producers. Predeceased by his parents, William is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Theresa (Kuperus) Garris; and two sons, Christopher and his wife, Vicki, of Sioux Center, Iowa, and Justin and his wife, Courtney Garris, of Newton. He is also survived by the joys of his life, his five grandchildren, Leena, Clint, Lacey, Skylar and Austin Garris; as well as his brothers, Tom and wife, Beth Garris, of Bloomfield, and Joe and Diana Garris, of Newton; and sister, Jill and her husband, Ron, of Albuquerque, N.M. Visitation for William will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, at the Christian Reformed Church, 49 Unionville Road, Sussex. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Northwest Christian School, 92 Route 519, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 8, 2019