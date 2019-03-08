Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third St.
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-4941
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third St.
Sussex, NJ 07461
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third St.
Sussex, NJ 07461
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Christian Reformed Church
49 Unionville Road
Sussex, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Garris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Garris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William E. Garris Obituary
BRANCHVILLE -- William E. Garris, 61, of Branchville, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at his home.

Born in Newton to the late Charles and Mary (Meyers) Garris, William was a lifelong Sussex County resident. Serving farmers of Warren, Sussex, and Orange counties for more than 43 years, William worked as an artificial insemination technician for Premier Select Sires.

Active in his community, William was a deacon and financial secretary at the Sussex Christian Reformed Church, a treasurer with the Sussex County Agricultural Society, and a secretary and treasurer for the Sussex County Milk Producers.

Predeceased by his parents, William is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Theresa (Kuperus) Garris; and two sons, Christopher and his wife, Vicki, of Sioux Center, Iowa, and Justin and his wife, Courtney Garris, of Newton. He is also survived by the joys of his life, his five grandchildren, Leena, Clint, Lacey, Skylar and Austin Garris; as well as his brothers, Tom and wife, Beth Garris, of Bloomfield, and Joe and Diana Garris, of Newton; and sister, Jill and her husband, Ron, of Albuquerque, N.M.

Visitation for William will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, at the Christian Reformed Church, 49 Unionville Road, Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Northwest Christian School, 92 Route 519, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now