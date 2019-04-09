|
|
NEW BERN, N.C. - William Edward Sabo, 86, of New Bern, formerly of Sparta, N.J., passed away Friday, April 5, 2019.
Bill was born July 7, 1932, in Franklin, N.J., to Joseph and Ethel Sabo. Bill served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Austria. Bill loved to read and travel.
He was preceded in death by his former wife, Jean, and son, William. Bill is survived by his wife, Ellen Sabo; children, Pam Hengler, Thomas Sabo, Paula Sabo, Kevin Sabo and Stacy Sabo; six grandchildren; and three stepsons, David, Vernon, and Thomas Saxe.
A memorial service to honor Bill will be held at
11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10,
at Reformation Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name can be made to Reformation Lutheran Church, , or the Salvation Army. Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
