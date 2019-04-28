HAMBURG -- William H. Cunningham, age 81, of Hamburg, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon. Born in Paterson to the late William and Isabel (Brown) Cunningham, William grew up in Wayne before settling in Hamburg in 1964. Active in his community, William was a councilman in Hamburg for 10 years, a Eucharistic minister at Immaculate Conception Church in Franklin and a member of the Sussex County Democratic Committee. He was also an avid sports fan; collecting memorabilia, coaching his sons' Little League when they were younger, and following the Mets and Giants. Predeceased by his parents and a brother, Bruce Cunningham, William is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Dorothy (Messina) Cunningham, of Hamburg; and sons, Keith and his wife, Kate Cunningham, and Kevin and wife, Sue Cunningham, all of Newton. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Jessica, Camille, Colette, Ian and Natalie Cunningham. A memorial service for William will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the Harvest House in Sussex, or the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation. Online condolences and further information may be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 28, 2019