DUNDEE, N.Y. - William J. "Bill" Armstrong, age 93, of Dundee, N.Y., passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.
A son of the late John M. and Nettie Nora (Kays) Armstrong. He was married to the former Mary Rose Fritts who passed away Nov. 16, 2018. He worked for the Sussex, County NJ Highway Dept., before being employed by N.J. Fish and Game Commission, State of N.J., where he retired from in 1988. He was a member of the Harmony Lodge #8 F&AM, the Newton VFW Post 5360, and was a former member of the Newton Steamer Co. #1.
He is loved and will be missed by four sons, Ted W. (Carol Scott) Armstrong, of Stroudsburg, Pa., Thomas J. (Sue) Armstrong, Kenneth W. (Cheryl) Armstrong, and Allan T. (Laurie) Armstrong, all of Newton, N.J.; two daughters, Jacqueline L. (Wayne) Cosh, of Dundee, N.Y., and Jill K. (Steve) Metzgar, also of Newton, N.J.; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by three brothers, Robert, Vince, and Roy Armstrong; and two sisters, Mildred Snover, and Elizabeth Meyers.
Due to the current restrictions, a celebration of the lives of both Bill and Mary will be held at the Dundee VFW Post 8649 as well as a memorial service at the Newton, N.J., VFW on a date to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Newton VFW Post 5360, 85 Mill St. or Masons Harmony Lodge #8 F&AM, 519 US-206 Newton, NJ 07860.
Arrangements by the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee, N.Y. For more information visit www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 17, 2020