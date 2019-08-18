Home

William J. Bender Obituary
HAMPTON -- William J. Bender, 84, of Hampton, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at home. Born in Paterson, William was a longtime resident of Sussex County.

He proudly served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was an electrical worker for Automatic Switch Electrical Co. in Florham Park for 29½ years before his retirement. A member of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Newton, William was a Eucharistic minister and a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus with Don Bosco Council 7784. He was the founding president of the Sussex County Ancient Order of Hibernians. William was also a member of the Newton Fire Department and was an exempt fireman.

The son of the late Harold L. and Irene (Gots) Bender, William was also predeceased by his wife, Lois M. Bender, on Aug. 25, 2006. He is survived by two daughters, Linda Marie Ross, of Hampton, and Suzanne Sipley and her fiancé, Albert Beshada, of Newton; six grandchildren, Sean Ross, Roger Sipley, Adam Ross, Gage Sipley, Steven Ross and Meg Irene Beshada; as well as seven great-grandchildren, Skylar, Adam, Alexander, Michael, Mason, Ayden and Dolton. He is also survived by William Fehr and his best friend, Larry Erwin.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, with Firemen's Services at 8:15 p.m., at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. The memorial service will begin at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. memorial Mass at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Newton.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph R.C. Church, 24 Halsted St., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
