Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bork
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Bork

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Bork Obituary
FRANKFORD - William J. Bork Jr., 78, of the Lake Owassa section of Frankford, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at home.
William was born in Rahway to the late William J. Sr. and Betty (Lunde-Truskowski) Bork. He worked as a maintenance supervisor for US Gypsum in Clark for 30 years prior to his retirement in 2004. William became a full-time resident of Lake Owassa in 2011 and spent his summers there for 61 years prior.
William coached Little League for the Bisons and Mauro Motors team of the Babe Ruth League in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He became a member of the Robert E. Lee Civil War Roundtable of Woodbridge in 1992. William was also a board member of the Lake Owassa Community Association.
In addition to his parents, William was also predeceased by his first wife, Beatrice Bouchard in 1991. He is survived by his second wife, Patricia (Smith) Bork; his sons, William J. Bork III and wife, Kelly, of Iselin, and Christopher Bork and wife, Catherine, of Egg Harbor Township; his daughters, JoAnn Bork Mannifield and husband, Kevin, of North Brunswick, and Patricia Bork Ianni and husband, David, of Pen Argyl, Pa., Sandra Mackin and wife, Merissa, of Budd Lake, and Colleen Mackin of Frankford. He is also survived by nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his sister, Trudi Bork Huffman and husband, Larry, of Roanoke, Va.
Memorial donations in William's memory may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, NJ. Online condolences may be made at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com .
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -