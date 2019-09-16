|
|
WHITING - William J. Dudgeon, 83, of Whiting, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at home. William was born and raised in Newton. He moved to Whiting in 2003. He was the custodian for Stillwater Elementary School for more than 20 years.
William was predeceased by his daughter, Wanda; one brother, Ernest Dudgeon and two sisters, Catherine Pluymers and Elizabeth Dudgeon. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Maryann Dudgeon; one son, William Dudgeon; three daughters, Roxanne Agostini, Cindy Dennis and Alice Bergmann; 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2--4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting. A funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donations in his memory to the Popcorn Park Zoo, 1 Humane Way, Forked River, NJ 08731 would be appreciated. For information, directions and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 16, 2019