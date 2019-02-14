OGDENSBURG - William J. Elig Sr., 75, of Ogdensburg, passed away Feb. 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born in Manhattan, N.Y., and moved to Ogdensburg in 1975.

He was a proud member of the United States Air Force from 1965 to 1969. Bill was an employee of AT&T then becoming Nynex for 31 years retiring in 1994. In 1995, he joined the Ogdensburg Post Office, then the Oak Ridge Post Office, retiring in 2010. Bill was a giving person in his community and even at the end he donated his corneas and tissue so he could make someone's life better.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Clare, who passed in 2008. William is survived by his devoted children, Jennifer Elig, of Rockaway, William Elig Jr. and his wife, Dana, of Sparta, Scott Elig, of Andover, and Daniel Elig and his wife, Ashley, of Sparta. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Jaxon, Jade, Tyy and Grant; sister, Shirley Durfee and her husband, Doug, of Hicksville, L.I. and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call 3-7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 18, at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sparta. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to: . Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 14, 2019