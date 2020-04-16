|
CINCINNATI, OH - William J. Faust, age 86, of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Wanaque, N.J., and Jersey City, N.J., passed away peacefully, April 13, 2020.
Bill was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of the late William and the late Marguerite (Decker) Faust. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and worked for Ford Motor Company as an assembly line manager his entire career. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Wanaque, N.J. He spent a significant portion of his retirement helping those with physical addictions, quoting frequently Matthew 10:8 "freely ye have received, freely give."
Bill is survived by his beloved children, Eyleen, Janet and husband, Patrick, William and wife, Kathleen, Joyce and husband, John, James and wife, Grace, Theresa, Maria and husband, James, Marguerite and husband, Thomas, and Thomas and wife, Tammy; 16 cherished grandchildren, John, Dana, Michael, Joseph, Christopher, Jenna, James, Julie, Harry, Michael, Jackie, Wes, Tristan, Emily, Lily, Candace; two cherished great-grandchildren, Cayden and Oliver. Bill was predeceased by his wife, Maria; daughter, Rita Ann; brothers, John and Butch; and wife, Madeleine.
Burial services will be for immediate family only at Dayton National Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cincinnati VA Medical Center.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 16, 2020