Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Faust
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Faust

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Faust Obituary
CINCINNATI, OH - William J. Faust, age 86, of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Wanaque, N.J., and Jersey City, N.J., passed away peacefully, April 13, 2020.
Bill was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of the late William and the late Marguerite (Decker) Faust. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and worked for Ford Motor Company as an assembly line manager his entire career. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Wanaque, N.J. He spent a significant portion of his retirement helping those with physical addictions, quoting frequently Matthew 10:8 "freely ye have received, freely give."
Bill is survived by his beloved children, Eyleen, Janet and husband, Patrick, William and wife, Kathleen, Joyce and husband, John, James and wife, Grace, Theresa, Maria and husband, James, Marguerite and husband, Thomas, and Thomas and wife, Tammy; 16 cherished grandchildren, John, Dana, Michael, Joseph, Christopher, Jenna, James, Julie, Harry, Michael, Jackie, Wes, Tristan, Emily, Lily, Candace; two cherished great-grandchildren, Cayden and Oliver. Bill was predeceased by his wife, Maria; daughter, Rita Ann; brothers, John and Butch; and wife, Madeleine.
Burial services will be for immediate family only at Dayton National Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cincinnati VA Medical Center.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -