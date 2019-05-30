FRANKLIN - William J. "Bill" Hodas, 92, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born to Joseph and Irma Hodas, in Franklin, he had been a lifelong resident of Franklin.

Bill served with the United States Navy during World War II in the Hospital Corps from 1944-1947, then received his B.S. in mortuary science from McAllister College, New York City, N.Y., graduating in 1950. Bill worked as vice president of administrative services at Selective Insurance, Branchville, for 41 years retiring in 1991. His many public service positions include the governor-appointed position of Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission commissioner from 2003 to 2014, when he retired from there. He was appointed by Governors James McGreevey, Richard Codey, Jon Corzine and Chris Christie and was the longest serving commissioner. Bill also served as commissioner from 1979 to 1982, appointed by Governor Brendan Byrne. Bill was a member of the Sussex County Democratic Committee and chairperson from 1976-1980. He was the Franklin Chair for the Sussex County Democratic Committee from 1976 to

present. He served as mayor of Franklin from 1968-1980 and 1984-1988, was a member of the Franklin Council from 1962-1967, served with the Franklin Board of Health and the Franklin Borough Economic Development Committee in 2008. Bill served on the St. Clare's Hospital Prime Health Care Community Advisory Board from 1988-2015, was the acting Cemetery Superintendent of Immaculate Conception Cemetery in 2013 and served as Cemetery Finance Council member from 2008 to present. Bill was a member and past president of Wallkill Valley Rotary Club, the General Judson Kilpatrick Knights of Columbus Council # 5563, the Branchville Lions Club and the Sgt. Francis M. Glynn American Legion Post # 132 in Franklin.

Bill is predeceased by his cousin, Iren Bertalan and was the beloved husband for

35 years of Gail Hodas (Schwinn), of Franklin; and dear cousin of Juliana Koszegi, Sandor Koszegi, Andrea Tar, Richard Tar, Gergo Tar, Dorie Koszegi, Ackos Koszegi, Allin Tiszaadony, Szabolcs Szatmar, all in Hungary.

The family will receive their friends from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. Funeral from the funeral home at 10 a.m. Monday, June 3. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, Franklin. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston.

Memorial gifts to Gagnon Heart Institute, 100 Madison Ave., Morristown, NJ 07460 or Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, 75 Church St., Franklin, NJ 07416 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 30, 2019