ANDOVER - William J. Maggio, 78, of Andover Township, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center.
Born and raised in Manhattan, New York, William lived in Pearl River, New York, then moved to Sussex County in 1975. In 1978, he moved to Stillwater Township. He was a United States Army veteran. A factory worker at M&M Mars in Hackettstown, William retired in 1999 after 20 years of service.
The son of the late Arthur and Mary Maggio, William was also predeceased by his wife, Jean M. Maggio, in 1998. He is survived by two sons, Michael Maggio and wife, Dianna, of Stillwater, and Richard Maggio and wife, Kathleen, of Mount Olive; two sisters, Monica Brannon of Kansas City, Kansas, and Marion Skolnik of Stony Brook, New York; and his grandchildren, Emma, Alex and Derek Maggio of Mount Olive, and Marissa Maggio of Stillwater.
A private graveside service will be held in Stillwater Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to Father John's Animal House, 50 Father John's Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 26, 2020