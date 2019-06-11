Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
William J. Speed

William J. Speed Obituary
NEWTON -- William J. Speed, 72, of Newton, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.

Born in Hastings, Great Britain, William moved to Newton in 1986. He was a forensic bankruptcy accountant for Speed Financial Services in Springfield. An "all-around big-hearted man," William enjoyed watching sports, playing golf and being around lots of friends.

The son of the late George P. and Johanna (Heffernan) Speed, William was also predeceased by his son, Charles W. Speed, on May 26, 2004. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Marlene Jill Nystrand Speed; his daughter, Cheryl L. Wilson, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and his granddaughter, Lindsey T. Zurovchak, of Holmdel.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, followed by an 8 p.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Newton Medical Center Foundation, 175 High St., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 11, 2019
