|
|
MILFORD, Pa. - William J. Varcadipane Sr., 77, of Milford, Pa., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Saddle Brook, N.J., to the late Joseph and Grace (Vander Brook) Varcadipane, William lived most of his life in Lafayette, N.J., before settling in Milford four years ago. A former superintendent for the Town of Wayne Parks and Recreation, William was known for his love of family. He was an avid hunter, and a member of the NRA and Wanderers Car Club. William enjoyed time at "The Farm," especially riding, mowing and using his tractors.
Predeceased by his parents; brother, Robert Varcadipane; and beloved dog, Daisy, William is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carolann (Baumberger) Varcadipane; children, William Varcadipane Jr., and his wife, Jennifer, of Milford, Pa.; Barbara Ann Caine, and husband, Matthew, of Wantage, N.J.; Nancy Lynn Crum, of Albrightsville, Pa.; and Karen May Phister, and husband, Joseph, of Clarksville, Tenn.; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brothers Richard, and his wife, Ruth, of Pennsylvania, and Peter, and wife, Alice Varcadipane, of Vernon, N.J.; sister Diana Jacunski, and husband, Raymond, of Hamburg, N.J.; sister-in-law Rosemarie Varcadipane, of Wantage, N.J.; and brother-in-law Paul Baumberger, of Milford, Pa.
A visitation for William was held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. A funeral service will be held today, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Disposition will be private, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the Gary Sinise Foundation (www.garysinisefoundation.org) or the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 6, 2019