|
|
ACTON, Mass. -- William James Lee Bradley III, 99, born on Dec. 16, 1919, in Philadelphia, Pa., died Monday, April 15, 2019, at home in Acton, Mass., just eight months shy of his 100th birthday. He was the husband for 66 years of the late Eleanor Jane Stewart Bradley, who died in 2010. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and worked for Pan American World Airways for 40 years. He is survived by three children; seven granddaughters; and 10 great-grandchildren. Two brothers predeceased him. Family and friends will celebrate his life at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made either to Gaining Ground, P.O. Box 374, Concord, MA 01742 (www.gainingground.org), or to the Chatham-Summit Quaker Meeting, 158 Southern Blvd., Chatham Township, NJ 07928. For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 28, 2019