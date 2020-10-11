William Joseph Booth
Hardyston Twp. - William Joseph Booth, 79 years old, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Born to Ernest and Mary Booth in Paterson, NJ, he had lived in East Paterson and Bergenfield, NJ before moving to Hardyston Twp., NJ 35 years ago.
William served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War and then worked as an electronic designer for Electro Biology Inc. in Parsippany for many before retiring in 2006
He was a long time member of the High Life Ski club and the Sussex County Train Club.
William is the father of Gregory Stephen Booth of Jersey City, NJ.
Graveside services under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 12 noon at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sparta, NJ. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com