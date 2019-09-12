|
|
FRANKFORD - William "Bill" Joseph Pagano, 77, of Frankford Township, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center.
Born and raised in Newark, Bill was a longtime resident of Sussex County. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1986 and retired as Captain of USN-R after 22 years of service. His last unit served in the Navy was as Commanding Office Mobile Inshore Undersea Warfare Unit 504. He worked as a purchasing agent before his retirement.
A former member of the Sussex County Horse Show, Bill served as treasurer for many years and was also a former director of the New Jersey State Fair (Sussex County Farm and Horse Show). He was a member of the Northwest Jersey Horse Show Association, as well as a member of the Sandy Hook Gator Alumni Association. Bill was also a member of St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, as well as a former member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Men's Club.
The son of the late William and Anna (Angrisani) Pagano, Bill was also predeceased by his daughter who died the day she was born on Nov. 9, 1982. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lucille; his son, William F. Pagano and wife, Tanya; his daughter, Lisa M. Young and husband, Stephen; and his grandsons, William and Mathew Pagano.
Visitation will be held from 2- 4 and 7-9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, at the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, 210 Route 206, Sandyston. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to UMHLA, 75 Washington Valley Road, Bedminster, NJ 07921 or UHMLA Surgery Mission (online donations) at www.UMHLA.com , Morristown Medical Center, Nancy and Skippy Weinstein Center for Hospice, 100 Madison Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 12, 2019