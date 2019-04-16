Services Christ Episcopal Church 62 Main St Newton, NJ 07860 Resources More Obituaries for William Zander Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Joseph Zander

Obituary Flowers HAMPTON - William Joseph Zander, 80, of the Crandon Lakes area of Hampton Township, died at home on April 3, 2019.

Mr. Zander was born in Tulsa, Okla., to Edmund Leonard Zander and Florence Zimmerman Zander. He was raised in Omaha, Neb., and attended colleges in Arizona, Missouri and Iowa. He was a graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism at the University of Missouri in Columbia, and the Iowa Writer's Workshop. Mr. Zander was a professor emeritus of English and journalism at Fairleigh-Dickinson University in Madison, having taught there for more than four decades before his retirement. He was a widely published poet and poetry editor of several literary magazines. He was the author of two collections of poetry, "Distances" and "Gone Haywire." Mr. Zander was a regular reader at the First Tuesday meetings of the literary group, the Writers' Roundtable, in Newton.

He served on the board of the Crandon Lakes Property Owners' Association for several seasons. A lifelong environmentalist, he was an expert fly-tier and fly fisherman and published articles on a variety of outdoor and environmental subjects for many periodicals.

He was devoted to human rights issues and spent many years using his bilingual abilities to write letters in support of unjustly imprisoned journalists and other victims of human rights violations for Amnesty International.

Prior to his retirement, Mr. Zander often worked on a part-time basis for the New Jersey Herald as a reporter, feature writer and editor.

He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Newton and served as a lector, usher and member of the Altar Guild. He regularly attended Bible study and helped in a number of outreach

programs.

Mr. Zander was predeceased by his brother, Michael Zander. He is survived by his wife, the former Alexandria Halloran Hughes; a stepson, Joshua Hughes, of Long Valley; two sons, Gabriel Zander, of Hampton, and Adlai Zander, of Broadalbin, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Sebastien Hughes, Astrid Hughes, Simon Florio and Tillulah Zander; a brother, James Zander, of Bellingham, Wash.; and several nieces and

nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Christ Episcopal Church, 62 Main St., Newton, followed by an open reception. He will be interred in the Memorial Garden of the church.

