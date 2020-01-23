|
|
MCCLURE, Ohio - William "Bill" L. Iliff, 58, of McClure, Ohio, passed away Jan. 19, 2020 in Toledo, Ohio.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Denise Pascascio–Iliff; his two daughters, Alexes (James) Boutin and Taylor Iliff (Tony Gabbard); his beautiful granddaughter, Brooke Boutin; and sisters, Mary Ann (Mark) Cioffi, Susan Iliff, and Nancy (Stephen) Love.
Bill was born in Newton, N.J. on Feb. 23, 1961, to the late Fred and Jean (MacGregor) Iliff, Jr. He was a 1979 graduate of Newton High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp., serving from 1979-1983. During his service, he met his wife, Denise.
Bill celebrated 33 years of sobriety in Alcoholics Anonymous in 2020 and remained active and dedicated to its cause.
Services will be held privately at the family's convenience and interment will be held in Newton, N.J., at a later date.
Memorials or cards may be sent in c/o Denise Iliff to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home 310 Frank Street. McClure, OH 43534. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 23, 2020