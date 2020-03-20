Home

Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
241 Rt. 94,
Vernon, NJ
View Map
William M. Tell


1943 - 2020
William M. Tell Obituary
VERNON - William M. Tell, 77, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, after a long illness, in Morristown Medical Center, surrounded by family. William was born Jan. 15, 1943, in Mt. Vernon, N.Y., to Seymour and Matilda (Jacobs) Tell.
William was a store manager in Bradlees in New Jersey and Lowe's in Matamoras, Pa., retiring several years ago.
William was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn A. Tell in 2018, and his sister, Amy Tell in 2017. He is the devoted father of his children, Allycia Sorensen and her husband, Matt, of Glenwood, Meghan Neumann and her husband, Ryan, of Mahwah, Christa Tell, of Vernon, Steven Tell, and Michael Tell and his wife, Viviana, both of North Carolina; grandfather of Elliora Sorensen, Sarah and Regan Tell; brother of Gail Newman and her husband, James, of Ocean, and David Tell and his wife, Carrie, of Hopewell Junction, N.Y.
Relatives and friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Rt. 94, Vernon, (GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Court). There will be a private funeral service on Monday, March 23.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Newton Dialysis Center, 7 East Clinton Street, Newton, NJ 07860 would be appreciated. For directions and condolences see www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 20, 2020
