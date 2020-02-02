|
WANTAGE - William Miner Brown, 89, died peacefully at home on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Born to Miner and Rose Brown in Paterson, he lived in Paterson before moving to Franklin and most recently to Wantage.
William worked as a railroad engineer for Conrail, based out of Suffern, N.Y., for 45 years, retiring in 1992. He was a member of the Kittatinny Rangers Square Dance Club and enjoyed time with his family.
William is predeceased by his wife, Catherine (Whitman) Brown; brother, Richard Brown; and two sisters, Dorothy Brown and Ruth Mantone. He is the devoted father of William D. Brown, and his wife, Georgina, of Pennsylvania; Robert D. Brown, of New Jersey; Catherine Bailly, and her husband, Michael, of Australia; Carolyn Brown, of Pennsylvania; and Christine Stoll, and her husband, Daniel, of Wantage. Cherished by 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
Private cremation services by F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 2, 2020