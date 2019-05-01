FRANKFORD - William "Bill" Roland Butler, 89, of Frankford, died peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Bill was born in Newton to the late Peter and Amy (Yellis) Butler. He was raised in Newton by his widowed mother along with five brothers and one sister. He graduated from Newton High School in 1947, and was a stand-out wrestler and football player. He went on to play semi-pro football, and continued wrestling and playing softball in local leagues through the earlier part of his marriage. A lifelong Sussex County resident, Bill worked as a construction foreman, Laborers Local 913, retiring in 1989. He was a Marine Reservist during the Korean War.

Bill was a devoted member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church. Some of his fondest memories were pheasant and deer hunting with his family and friends throughout the county and Pennsylvania. He enjoyed time with his family, raising animals and caring for his house and property. A favorite pastime was watching sports on TV, especially football.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Marie (Carriera) Butler and 66 years of marriage; one brother, Warren; nephews and nieces; his son, William and wife, Zoe; and four grandchildren, Zoe, Rayna, Fox and Jennie. He was predeceased by his parents; and brothers, Howard, Edward, Walter and Peter; and one sister, Ellen.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Saturday, May 4, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church, Route 206, Branchville. Graveside interment will immediately follow in the Stillwater Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in William's memory may be made to The Seeing Eye, P.O. Box 375, Morristown, NJ 07936 www.seeingeye.org. Arrangements and online condolences are being offered through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 1, 2019