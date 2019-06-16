FRANKFORD -- William T. Loverd, 78, of the Culver Lake section of Frankford, died at home on Thursday, June 13, 2019, after a battle with cancer. After growing up in Rutherford, Bill graduated from Colgate University with a bachelor's and master's degree in English. He spent his 37-year career in Manhattan, where he became vice president and director of publishing at Alfred A. Knopf and vice president of corporate affairs at Random House. He retired in 2002. During his time in publishing, Bill championed the writing of some of the most accomplished, cherished and famous of Knopf's and Random House's writers, among them John Cheever, Toni Morrison, John Updike, Cormac McCarthy, Michael Crichton, Maxine Hong Kinston, John le Carré, Alice Munro, Robert Caro, Julia Child, Lauren Bacall, Walter Cronkite, Katharine Graham, Diana Vreeland and many, many more. He was a lifelong member of the Culver Lake community dating back to World War II, and made Culver Lake his permanent residence in 2001. The son of the late William N. and Helen C. (Knodel) Loverd, William is survived by two brothers, Robert L. Loverd and wife, Christel, of New York, N.Y., and Richard A. Loverd and wife, Deborah, of Acton, Mass. He is also survived by his niece, Katherine H. Loverd Vaughn; his nephew, Richard K. Loverd; and his great-nephew, William Ellis Loverd. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be made to www.woodfuneralhome.net. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 16, 2019