Wilma R. Worden
Wilma R. Worden
Branchville - Wilma R. Worden, 89, of Branchville Borough, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, at her daughter's home in Naples, Florida.
Born and raised in Middletown, New York, Wilma lived in Connecticut before moving to Branchville in 1963. She was a legal secretary for 15 years, then worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Everett Kunkel for ten years before her retirement. In her early years, Wilma was a competitive roller skater and also enjoyed skiing. She was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church of Branchville.
The daughter of the late Walter and Rose (McDermott) Dow, Wilma was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Worden, on June 24, 2005. She was also predeceased by her beloved dog, Bailey. Wilma is survived by her daughter, Pamela Roth and husband, Russell, of Naples, Florida.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service at Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville. Interment will be held in Branchville Cemetery following the funeral service.
Memorial donations may be made to Branchville Fire Department, PO Box 2425, Branchville, NJ 07826. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Wood Funeral Home
SEP
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wood Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wood Funeral Home
16 Main St
Branchville, NJ 07826
(973) 948-3030
