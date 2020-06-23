JERSEY CITY, NJ--Agnes Martin, born on April 12, 1930 in Jersey City, New Jersey entered her eternal rest on June 20, 2020 while on at home hospice in Pennsylvania. She passed at the ripe age of 90. Agnes, who was born to a Jersey City Police Officer also married one, Leo Martin, retired Jersey City police lieutenant, on October 9, 1954 in Jersey City at St. Aloysius church. They were married for 65 years. Prior to the birth of their four daughters, "the Martin girls", Agnes worked as a nurse in a medical office in Jersey City. They raised their four daughters in the Greenville section of Jersey City and were devoted parishioners of the Catholic community of Our Lady of Mercy, which they helped found. Agnes was involved in many parish and school activities including the annual themed auction and the parish carnival at Roosevelt Stadium. Her most beloved activity was working bingo in the Maria Room and playing bingo at the roller rink on city line as well as the Jewish temple down the street. For many years Leo would say to their girls, "say goodnight to your Mom, she's going to work." Thus, it was no surprise that when Agnes was asked if she wanted to be cremated or buried that she quickly responded, "how am I going to play bingo without my body?"

After the blizzard of 1996, Agnes and her beloved Leo shoveled the car out for the last time and headed for Florida. For the next twenty years they would snow bird between Bonita Isle in Florida and Otter Lake in Pennsylvania until in their mid-eighties they were no longer able to make the trip back and forth.

Agnes is predeceased by her parents Michael and Catherine Burke, her sisters Mary (May) G. Burke and Catherine E. (Betty) Horvath. She is survived by her beloved husband, Leo J. Martin, her brother, William Burke, her four daughters, Colleen Forrester, Karen Soranno, Patricia Martin and Sharon Martin, her niece whom she and the family refer to as the fifth sister, Maureen Ahlers, her son in laws, Donald Forrester, John Soranno, Thomas Richey, her grandchildren, Kaitlyn Soranno, Donald Forrester, Christopher Caruso, Leo Forrester, Catherine Forrester, Nicholas Forrester, Michael Forrester and many nieces and nephews.

Given the current restrictions on public gatherings due to Covid19, there will be a private funeral at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Richboro PA followed by interment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA on June 30, 2020

As Agnes (1947) and two of her daughters (1978 & 1983) were graduates of St. Dominic Academy in Jersey, and in fond memory of all the alma mater singing battles with her other two daughters and niece who attended Holy Family Academy in Bayonne, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Saint Dominic Academy, 2572 John F Kennedy Blvd., Jersey City, NJ 07304



