|
|
Joseph Allen Lee affectionately known as "Chef J. Lee"
November 03, 1951 - January 24, 2020
We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Son, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and dear friend, Joe/Joey. He was born on November 03, 1951 at Elizabeth General Hospital in Elizabeth, NJ. The son of the the late Mr.and Mrs. Lawrence Lee. He peacefully transitioned at the age of 68 on January 24, 2020 at The Center of Hope In Elizabeth NJ at 3:30PM.
He was a lifelong resident of Linden, New Jersey. Joseph Lee attended Kindergarten through High-school in Linden, New Jersey as well. Thereafter, he went on and attended Rutgers University in New Brunswick,
New Jersey. He made his lifetime career as an entrepreneur and ran a successful one man cleaning business for over 35+ years. With loyal customers who considered him like family.
He was a fearless soul, who as Frank Sinatra famously said, I did it my Way." He cherished and loved his family and enjoyed preparing holiday meals and watching old movies.
His parents. Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Lee and sister Lorraine Lee predeceased him.
Joseph has surviving siblings, Mr. Lawrence Lee, Mr. Douglas Lee, Mr. Byron Halsey and Adrienne Lee.In addition, a to host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Location of Funeral:
Woody's Funeral Home
206 East 8th Avenue
Roselle, New Jersey
Date of Wake/Funeral: 01/31/2020
Time of Wake: 11 AM
Time of Funeral:12 Noon
Repast Following Funeral
www.ggwoodyfuneralhome.com
Published in NJ New Jersey.com on Jan. 29, 2020