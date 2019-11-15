|
|
|
Mrs. Louise Dambach passed away peacefully at her home on November 10th in Perth Amboy, NJ at the age of 85. Mrs. Dambach was born and raised in Perth Amboy by her parents, Henry and Helen Wyzykowski. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1953. Upon graduating, she was then employed by National Lead Company in Sayreville, NJ. She also was a homemaker in the traditional sense before working as a telephone operator for New Jersey Bell for 13 years. Louise loved the ocean, an avid reader and a fondness for baking. Mrs. Dambach is predeceased by her husband, Joseph A. Dambach, and son, Mark Dambach. She is also predeceased by her brother, Richard Wyzykowski and sister, Joyce Mortensen. She is survived by her children, Scott Dambach, Jeff Dambach and Lisa Bacalhau, brother, Henry Watson, 7 grandchildren and countless friends and relatives. Mrs. Dambach is being cremated and services are being held privately. Contributions in Mrs. Dambach's name may be made to the American Blind Foundation http://www.afb.org.
Published in NJ New Jersey.com from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019