|
|
|
BURLINGTON/ CUMBERLAND, NJ -- Maria also known as "Auntie" amongst her family, came to the USA in 1977 from the Philippines. She became a U.S. citizen on November 23, 1983. Maria was the demonstration of the "American Dream" as she brought forth the pathway for other family members through her hard work and dedication. She worked in various facilities, but found her place in Lourdes Hospital of Burlington where she retired after 25 years. Maria never missed a day of work. She was adored by patients, co-workers and management as she was dedicated in providing the best care possible. Maria continued to be active by working in doctor's offices and cleaned the homes of friends who were in need. Her dedication to provide loving care extended beyond her employment. Maria's labor of love is cherished within her adoring family. She loved to cook, garden and make any home she entered into a place of safety and comfort. She was a talented gardener who grew various flowers, fruits and vegetables ranging from domestic to exotic. Maria lived a life that demonstrated faithfulness, hard work, enduring love and persistence. She was a faithful woman who never held a grudge. Maria was a blessing to her family and all who encountered her. Our family will never be the same again as her sweet memories are incomparable and irreplaceable. The pain of Auntie's physical passing will not erase the imprint she left in our hearts. Maria returned to be with Our Father in heaven on January 3rd in Lexington Hospital, SC. Maria was preceded by her husband Theodore Dancel in 1980. She is survived by her sister Virginia Dadulla in the Philippines, Conchita Dancel of Millville, NJ. Niece Florencia Baker and husband Gerald Baker, niece Rachel (Baker) Raczkowski with whom she lived with for many years in NJ and SC. Rachel & Nicholas Raczkowski, daughters AJ, Lillian,& Cali. Nephews Romeo, Ronnie, Mauro, Boyet Dancel with their families as well as Nieces Gloria Lazaro, Josie Oteyza, Sosima Villamil, along with their families and several other nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be conducted in New Jersey. Burial will follow at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kidney Cancer Association. www.kidneycancer.org
Published in NJ New Jersey.com on Jan. 9, 2020