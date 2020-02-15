|
UNION, NJ--Pietro Colletti 52, of Union, NJ passed away on Wednesday February 12th, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Pietro was born in Elizabeth, NJ to Rosaria (née Smeraglia) and Joseph Colletti. He spent most of his life in Clark where he graduated from Arthur L. Johnson High School in 1985. While there he excelled in sports, receiving the nickname "Buddha" for his unstoppable athletic career. He went on to attend Kean University where he continued his wrestling career. Pietro was employed by J.J White Inc. as a project manager for the last 15 years. He spent 27 years with the Laborers Local #394. Pietro was a kind-hearted warm person who cared deeply about his family. He enjoyed golfing, John Wayne movies, was an avid reader, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his beloved family. Even though he spent most of his life in the U.S., his heart always belonged to Sicily. His happiest times were spent overlooking the Mediterranean Sea from a porch, sipping espresso while biting on a cigar. He was an overly generous and selfless person who was known on many occasions to literally give the shirt off his back or the watch off his wrist. Whether it be advice or a helping hand, Pietro was always there for those he loved. Although his life was cut short, he left us with a lifetime of memories and will be greatly missed. A devoted and caring Father, Son, Fiancé, Brother, Uncle and Godfather. Pietro was survived by his loving children Joseph, Sara and Issabella; Beloved mother Rosaria, his Fiancé Denise LaMorgese and her children Jordana and Kaya; Brothers Giacomo and Domenico and their wives Margaret Ann and Leila; His 6 treasured nieces and nephews and 2 great-nephews. Also many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends. Pietro was pre-deceased by his father Joseph Colletti.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Pietro's memory to the 300 5th Ave, Suite 6 Waltham MA 02451 www.heart.org or a heart .
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation at Corsentino Home For Funerals, 620 Second Ave., Corner of John St, Elizabeth, NJ., on Sunday February 16th from 4-8pm. The funeral will start at Corsentino Home for Funerals on Monday February 17th at 9:15am followed by a funeral mass at St. Anthony's R.C Church, Elizabeth beginning at 10:30am.
