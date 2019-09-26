|
|
Mac Webb
Moscow - Mac A. Webb, 65, of Moscow, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery. He was born January 18, 1954 in Ashland, Kentucky the son of the late Dorothy Lee Thomas (nee Blevins). He was the loving husband of the late Joyce L. Webb (nee Middeler). Mac was the loving father of Andrew T. Webb and Anthony J. Webb. He was the dear brother-in-law of Judy Middeler, Janet (Paul) Bishop, and Denise (the late Joe) Middeler. Dear uncle of Jennifer (Rodney) Slone, Katie (Chris) Flaugh, Ann Bishop, and great-uncle of Addison, Olivia, Charlotte and Delaney Slone, Kennedy and Conner Flaugh. Mac was an Alumni of Ohio State and he was the owner of Mac A. Webb Insurance Agency in Fairfield, Ohio. He loved spending his leisure time on travel cruises, playing golf, and hunting. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, member of St. Peter Parish and former member of the Parish Council for St. Peter Church. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main Street (St. Rt. 125) Amelia, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Peter Church, 1192 Bethel-New Richmond Road, New Richmond, Ohio. Interment will follow at St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of Flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or the Peters Fund at St. Peter Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 26, 2019