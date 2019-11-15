|
|
Marybeth (Nee: Wilhelmy)
Marybeth (Nee: Wilhelmy) beloved wife of the late Philip Horn. Loving step-mother of Pete Horn. Dear sister of Barb (the late Bob) Faecher, Jack Wilhelmy and Karen (the late Harry) Heskamp. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away on November 14, 2019 at the age of 62 years. Visitation will be Saturday November 23rd from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 A.M. at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman, 45238. If so desired memorials may be made to Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati, 1802 W. Galbraith Rd., 45239. Radel Funeral Home, 451-8800 serving the family. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019