|
|
Van Kinney
Park Hills - Van Edgar Kinney, 72, of Park Hills, Kentucky passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carol Remensperger Kinney; daughter, Bonny Kinney Harrison of Memphis, Tenn.; son, Brad Kinney of Withamsville, Ohio; 3-year-old grandson, Wyatt Harrison of Memphis, Tenn.; brother, Ellis Kinney of California, Kentucky. Van was born to the late William Shelby Kinney and Margaret Ellis Kinney on August 28, 1947. He was a 1965 graduate of Dixie Heights High School, and earned a B.S. in psychology from Murray State University. Known for his quick wit and one-of-a-kind sense of humor, Van was a social butterfly and the life of every party - usually the first one to arrive and the last one to leave any celebration! Van was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother, always eager to spend time with his family and friends. He loved to travel, and was proud to have visited all 50 states and many countries throughout Europe, but was never happier than spending time with loved ones in his beloved Northern Kentucky. Van was a proud member of Philippus United Church of Christ in Over-the-Rhine. He retired from Remke's Market in Fort Mitchell in 2007. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Van's life will be held at a later date for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in Van's honor should be offered to Philippus United Church of Christ, 106 West McMicken Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45202
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020