A. Margaret Capuder
Cincinnati - A. Margaret "Margie" was born in Louisiana and died Dec 1, 2019 in Cincinnati. She was proceeded in death by her parents Fred and Corinne (nee Fournet) Capuder and brother Bart Capuder of Louisville. Margie worked as a RN 20+ years for Good Samaritan, University and the old St. George Hospitals. She started the Scarf it Up Club at St. Ignatius whereby volunteers knit scarves and lap-robes for kids and elderly individuals. She sent art supplies to several Native American tribes out West and donated a Native American artifact to the Smithsonian. Margie is survived by her sister Cheryl (Dennis) Spencer and her nephews Larry (Kelly) Capuder of Michigan and Brian Capuder, of New York. Also survived by her friends Susan Dexter, Pamela Capuder and long-time friend Diane Hartmann. Visitation Thur., Dec. 5th from 10:30AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM both at St. Ignatius Loyola Church 5222 North Bend Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Corinne Capuder Bk Scholarship c/o Good Samaritan Foundation, 375 Dixmyth Ave. Cinti, OH 45220 or CASS (serving the elderly) 644 Linn St. Suite 304 Cinti, OH 45203. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019